The Jamieson Primary School students and staff attended the annual Remembrance Day service at Matthews Reserve in Jamieson last week on 11 November.

The service is conducted to honour the sacrifice of former students and local residents who served in WWI, WWII and, more recently, in global areas of unrest when requested by the UN.

The students were joined by a number of local residents who came to pay their respects to those who made the sacrifice and did not return home.

Former Jamieson Primary School principal Genevieve Bolwell coordinated the program with the students and staff.

Principal Sonja Kalbitzer and her staff were delighted when, at 10.30am, the heavy rain stopped and Jamieson remained dry for the gathering crowd and service.

Local residents worked as a team with seating and a marquee to protect the sound equipment.

Local residents Noel Arandt and Ian Bolwell coordinated the sound system.

Following the welcome by Genevieve Bolwell, the prologue was read by Carmel Dixon.

Judy Ridley read from Only a Donkey by Celeste Walters.

The senior students laid the wreath donated by MP Cindy McLeish, and the junior students laid the Craft Group’s beautifully hand-crafted red poppy wreath.

Murray Vague recited the Ode of Remembrance.

Howard Hey lowered the flag and raised it again during the playing of the bugle call, the Last Post and Reveille.

Senior students recited the Pledge of Remembrance.

The service concluded with the singing of the Australian national anthem, Advance Australia Fair.

Congratulations to all involved and all who attended this very memorable service.

The Jamieson Community Group AGM was held last week in the Memorial Hall.

The election was conducted successfully, with some new committee members elected and some re-standing members returned.

The new president is Tom Bennett, vice-president (re-elected) Freddie Leong, secretary (re-elected) Karen Alderson, and treasurer (re-elected) Peter Horan.

Ordinary committee members are Wendy Blackledge, Judy Sharp, Nick Hyslop and Ric West.

Congratulations to all.

Retiring Community Group president Chris Badrock addressed the new committee and congratulated them.

He wished them well and spoke of the strong results achieved over the last year.

This volunteer group contributes actively to the community, working with Mansfield Shire and completing many projects, including beautification of the entrance to Jamieson.

They also maintain the island beautification area, holding weekly working bees, particularly after storms and fallen trees.

Solar power and electric car charging points have been added to the Memorial Hall.

It is a hardworking and enthusiastic group that would warmly welcome new volunteers.

Last Friday evening the Courthouse Hotel was busy for the Social Club happy hour.

Local members enjoyed a social catch-up and the raffles.

The Social Club is a wonderful weekly event and a great chance to meet new residents and visitors.

Last weekend, regular visitor to Mansfield and Jamieson, Father Brian Glasheen, conducted the evening Mass on Saturday at St Francis Church in Mansfield.

Father Glasheen also co-celebrated at Brian Dixon’s state funeral with Father George Feliciouz.

He then drove to Jamieson to greet friends.

A keen horseman, Father Glasheen is also a friend of the Connelly family, former Jamieson residents known for their champion trotting horses.

There were a number of phone calls catching up with familiar faces.

Last Saturday evening in Mansfield, the annual Rosehaven Memorial Service was held in the Rose Garden, where a memorial rock was placed with plaques bearing the names of those who died in the last year.

Brian Dixon was among those cared for at Rosehaven.

It was a beautiful service and gathering of families and friends, with a BBQ dinner served on the lawn.

Attendees were introduced and mingled before a candlelight remembrance, where family members held a photograph and spoke about their loved one.

The final part of the evening was a walk to the memorial tree planting, which was moving and inclusive.

It was a warm opportunity to say farewell until next time at Rosehaven.

Thank you to all staff and volunteers for presenting such a heartfelt occasion.