The Mansfield RSL Sub-Branch committee was pleased with the strong turnout of almost 200 people for its annual Remembrance Day service on Tuesday, 11 November, despite the damp weather and weekday timing.

The service was held at the war memorial gates on Highett St.

Remembrance Day commemorates the men and women who lost their lives while serving Australia and its allies in global wars, regional conflicts, peacekeeping operations and humanitarian missions.

A fire siren from the nearby station signalled the start of the minute’s silence at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month.

A hush settled over the crowd as heads bowed in shared reflection and gratitude.

As the silence lifted, the words “Lest we forget” sounded across the memorial from the Mansfield Primary School loudspeaker.

Mansfield RSL Sub-Branch president Ken Thompson opened the service, followed by a prayer from Father George Feliciouz of the Mansfield Catholic Parish.

RSL member Bill Cummins then led the laying of floral tributes, accompanied by music from the Mansfield and District Orchestra.

Mansfield Secondary College student Amy Les read In Flanders Fields, offering a powerful reminder of the lives lost.

A regular feature of both Remembrance Day and ANZAC Day is the secondary college essay competition.

This year’s task was to imagine being a soldier at Gallipoli during the First World War and writing home to family in Australia.

The winning entry, written by Kezi Wolfe, was read by student Mardi Kelleher.

The keynote address was delivered by RSL committee member James Hook, who served with the Australian Army in Iraq.

He spoke of the profound losses suffered by Australian communities in the wars of the 20th century, including the 99 men from Mansfield who made the supreme sacrifice.

“Global events may seem far removed from Mansfield, but they have the potential to have a terrible impact,” Mr Hook said.

“The 99 names on the Mansfield Memorial Arch are proof of that.”

The Ode was delivered by Mr Cummins.

Monica Sketcher performed the Last Post and the Rouse before leading the orchestra in the national anthem.

At the conclusion of the service, the RSL extended an open invitation for attendees to join them for refreshments across the road.