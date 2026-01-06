Mansfield Shire’s Transport Accident Commission L2P Program has marked 15 years of supporting young learner drivers in the local community.

A small celebration was held on Monday, December 15, outside council’s municipal building at 33 Highett Street, recognising the volunteers who donate their time to help learner drivers build experience and confidence behind the wheel.

Former L2P coordinator Cr Bonnie Clark spoke at the event, acknowledging the role the program has played in the shire over the past 15 years.

Mayor Steve Rabie said the milestone highlighted the importance of the program, particularly in a rural setting.

“Teaching young people the skills they need to be responsible drivers is especially important in rural communities,” Cr Rabie said.

“The positive impacts the L2P program has on those who pass through it can’t be understated.”

Cr Rabie said 114 Mansfield Shire learner drivers had taken part in the program, made possible through the support of volunteers and sponsors.

“You’ve made a very real contribution to road safety and youth independence in our shire,” he said.

As part of the event, council and program sponsor Mansfield Motor Group unveiled a new L2P program vehicle.

Attendees also heard from program mentor Ian Partridge and from Bronte MacPhee, who recently obtained her probationary licence after progressing through the program.

The L2P program continues to be supported by local partners including Alpine Driving School, Mansfield Motor Group, Stik-It Bespoke Design, the Rotary Club of Mansfield, and Radio Mansfield, whose sponsorship and involvement help sustain the program locally.