Mansfield Agricultural Society members were thrilled on Saturday as thousands flocked through the gates for the 147th annual Mansfield Show.

The exhibition pavilion was packed, with visitors shoulder-to-shoulder in the aisles as they tried to view the outstanding displays of photographs, flowers, crafts, produce, baking and preserves.

Judges reported a particularly difficult task in the floral sections, with an almost record number of roses entered.

The favourable weather of recent months has produced spectacular gardens across the district, and many local growers were eager to exhibit their best blooms.

Display boards in the photographic section were filled to capacity, with prize-winning images drawing plenty of admiring comments.

The craft categories also impressed, showcasing intricate handiwork and a range of remarkable pieces.

Outside, crowds gathered at the arena fence to watch the daredevil motorbike stunt riders from Madstyle Motorbikes in New South Wales.

The two performers delivered three high-energy shows featuring big-air tricks, precision riding and even jumps over volunteers—much to the delight of children and adults alike.

There was strong competition in the equestrian rings, with events spread across four rings and riders ranging from the youngest “Two and Under” entrants through to seasoned adults.

Judges again had the challenging task of selecting the finest, best-presented and prettiest horses and riders from the large fields.

The sideshows were busy throughout the day, with the Dodgem Cars and Cha Cha drawing big crowds, while younger children lined up for the Tea Cups and Train.

Around the main arena, a variety of stalls offered food, showbags and opportunities to speak with local businesses and community groups.

Radio Mansfield conducted an outside broadcast, interviewing key volunteers and contributors involved in staging this year’s event.

A further report and selected results from the show will appear in next week’s Courier.

For more photos and action from the show, turn to pages 12 and 13.