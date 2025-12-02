At assembly on Friday, November 21, Mansfield Primary School assistant principal Mrs Robyn Robinson and award sponsor Mr Rohan Dent presented the third annual Father Bob Maguire 5C Award to Grade 5 student Beau Anstee.

Assistant Principal Robinson said Beau "stood out for his exceptional effort, leadership, and embodiment of our Mansfield Primary School values" during the School to Summit Grade 5 camp.

"Throughout the camp, he consistently demonstrated respect, kindness, inclusion and bravery, supporting his peers and setting a positive example for others,” she said.

Beau received a trophy, a plaque and a $100 gift voucher from Mansfield Hunting & Fishing.

A perpetual shield listing each year’s winner is displayed in the school office.

"Whether it was tackling the challenge of surfing, stand-up paddle boarding or kayaking, encouraging classmates when the journey became tough, or showing initiative during group activities, he went above and beyond in every aspect,” Ms Robinson said.

"His positive attitude, determination, leadership and above all kindness towards others inspired those around him, helping make the camp experience enjoyable and successful for everyone.

"We are incredibly proud of his achievements and the way he represented Mansfield Primary School."

The award is voted on by staff and recognises a student who demonstrates the late Father Robert “Bob” Maguire’s ‘5Cs’ — Care, Concern, Communication, Common Sense and Compassion — alongside Mansfield Primary School’s values of Inspire, Challenge, Support and Make a Difference.

It is not linked to academic or sporting performance.

The award was established after Father Bob’s long-term friend, Mr Dent, travelled home on a V/Line service from Melbourne to Seymour on May 5, 2023 — the day of Father Bob’s State Funeral at St Patrick’s Cathedral — alongside Mansfield Primary School’s Grade 5 cohort returning from their Melbourne to the Sea camp.

Impressed by the students’ behaviour, Mr Dent contacted the school to praise them, which led to the creation of the Father Bob 5C Award.

“People love to complain, but they rarely give praise where it is due, and on that occasion it was certainly something that was well deserved,” Mr Dent said.

Father Bob, known as ‘The Larrikin Priest’, served as parish priest at St Peter and Paul’s Church in South Melbourne from 1973 to 2012.

A fierce advocate for the underprivileged, particularly inner-Melbourne’s homeless, he championed the idea of offering a “hand up, not a hand out.”

Mr Dent was friends with Father Bob for more than 27 years.