The magic of the outdoors was opened up in the minds of all the year three students from Mansfield Primary School (MPS) at their recent school camp.

The School to Summit program that links the local environment into student learning at MPS saw the year threes heading to Sheepyard Flat to begin their adventures.

Thursday was a day to enjoy their specialist classes in the great outdoors.

In music class the bird theme incorporated songs, stories and dance and the sessions were so convincing that some local parrots flew down to join in.

STEM (Science Technology Engineering Maths) classes challenged the students to create a waterproof shelf using a sheet (provided) and then utilising natural elements such as bark and rocks.

There were lots of wet kids.

Art class saw the students getting down low to the ground and utilising leaves (collected from a staff member’s garden) for decorating in patterns and colours to capture the feeling of the adventure.

PE (physical education) was all about teamwork.

Students were provided with string, which was then tied around their wrists, interlaced, and then the problem solving began in earnest as they tried to separate themselves. Add in the next game with predators, prey, food and water creating a life-or-death scenario and there was lots of scarpering and scooting around the area.

After farewelling the specialist teachers, the students set up their tents before having some free time. Full tummies were provided courtesy of the delicious cooking of Tom Dunlop.

Students then filled out camp journals before embarking on a night hike with torches shining in golden arcs.

After settling into their tents for a good night’s sleep (which for lots of these brave souls was their first night staying away from their parents), the cold air wrapped their tents for the night.

Bright eyed and bushy tailed early the next morning the students had a quick breakfast before preparing for their hike to Fry’s Hut.

After some initial buffeting by a strong breeze and rainy showers, they had their gators on, coats zipped up and charged off towards Fry’s Flat with purpose in their strides.

The hut was all it was reported to be, and it became the backdrop for a stunning group photo, before the happy bodies returned to Sheepyard to pack up their camp and return on the buses to the welcoming arms of their families.

A huge thank you to our parent helpers Lee, Bec and Ali, and the Ryan family for their wood donation – we can’t do camp without helpers, and they were fantastic!