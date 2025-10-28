Mansfield Steiner School welcomed the warmer seasons with its annual Spring Fair on Saturday, marking a milestone 40th year with an especially festive gathering that drew together students, families, alumni and the wider Mansfield community.

There was an extra buzz to this year's Spring Fair at Mansfield Steiner School, with many alumni students, parents and teachers returning to celebrate the school's 40th year. The event proved to be more than just a school celebration—it was a chance for the extended community to come together, with many people from town joining in to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere.

Spring Fair is a cherished tradition that showcases the school while celebrating the return of the warmer seasons, and this year's gathering certainly lived up to its reputation.

The festivities opened with the enchanting sight of the Maypole, gracefully danced by students from Classes 1, 2 and 3, their coloured ribbons weaving patterns in the spring sunshine.

The musical celebrations continued throughout the day, with musicians from Class 1 right through to Year 12 performing, creating a soundtrack that reflected the school's commitment to nurturing creativity across all ages.

The heart of the fair lay in its numerous stalls, each one featuring items lovingly made by hand.

Every class and parent group contributed to the array of offerings, embodying the community spirit that defines the school.

Visitors could sample homemade lemon cordial, try their hand at making fairy wands, experience the traditional craft of candle dipping, browse beautiful plants, and discover the ancient art of wet felting.

The variety of handcrafted items showcased the diverse talents within the school community, with each stall representing hours of dedication and creativity.

Food stalls offered an enticing selection of refreshments, including the fair's famous wood-fired pizza, which drew hungry crowds throughout the day.

As evening fell, the celebrations continued with a special Alumni gathering, where people came from far and wide to reconnect and reminisce.

Former students, parents and teachers—all who had contributed to growing and developing the school into the thriving place it is today—shared stories and memories, creating a tapestry of the school's rich history.

The success of this year's Spring Fair was evident in the smiles on faces young and old, as generations of the Mansfield Steiner School community mingled with newcomers and townspeople.

The event demonstrated that after 40 years, the school remains a vibrant hub that brings people together, celebrating not just educational excellence, but the warmth and connection that makes a true community.

As the celebrations drew to a close, it was clear that this Spring Fair had been something special—a fitting tribute to four decades of the school's presence in Mansfield and a joyful welcome to the season ahead.