A new chapter is about to begin for the 62 Year 12 Mansfield Secondary College students who graduated last week surrounded by teachers, family and friends — proof that being from a country town does not mean thinking small.

Sharing in that pride was senior school and Year 12 coordinator Julie Anderson who described her “overwhelming sense of pride, admiration” and disbelief that this moment had arrived so swiftly.

Touching on challenges faced not only this year but in preceding years, the class was commended for its resilience and persistence.

“You are a Covid cohort — the class that weathered dislocation, uncertainty, and the eerie silence of online classrooms," she said.

“You proved that challenge does not define you — your response to it does.

“You evolved with courage, adaptability, and perseverance."

It was also a reminder that education is not confined to a classroom; it thrives wherever there is curiosity and determination.

“2025 has tested you in new ways: essays, folios, equations, and SACs — but also self-discipline, patience, and belief in yourselves," she continued.

“And through it all, you’ve shown grit. Success is not solely measured by an ATAR.

“You’ve shown kindness, humour when spirits were low, and solidarity that made this cohort truly special.

“To those who found VCE exhilarating — I applaud your passion.

"To those who found it exhausting — I honour your persistence.

“And to all of you — whether university-bound, entering apprenticeships, training, or exploring the world — your path is your own, and every step forward is a triumph.

“You are proof that growing up in a small town doesn’t mean thinking small.

“You’ve balanced studies with sports, part-time jobs, farm work, helping family, and still made TikToks in the car park.

“You’ve shown that being from Mansfield means being practical, resilient, resourceful — and occasionally late because you were ‘stuck behind a tractor,’ chasing a lamb, helping your dad, or dashing to Burger Wednesday at the BP."

Students were told if they ever doubt their ability, to remember they have already overcome more than most at their age.

“And remember I will still be here and have your back…. thank you, it has been one of my biggest honours to share this year with you all,” she concluded.

Adding to the event’s positive tone were keynote addresses by alumni Matt, Elise and Zac Empey, all successful in mountain biking.

“The last 13 years of school have consumed your life; tomorrow the future is up to you,” said Zac.

Reflecting on competing abroad and work opportunities, his advice was “Follow your dreams, no one else will follow them for you.”

Elise acknowledged her five years as a professional athlete were not without ups, downs, and self-doubt, but worth the pain.

“Focus on what you can do, not what you can’t,” she said.

Delatite Hotel’s Dean Belle gave community awards to Cobie McCormack, Connor McFadden and Charlie Cassels, urging them to remember that whatever their background, they can still succeed.

Next came awards for excellence presented by faculty heads and teachers.

Recipients: English - Molly Dunn, Chlouie Membrere; Literature - Mishka Hassan Haneez; Maths - Mishka Hassan Haneez; Chemistry - Amanda Jamieson; Psychology - Chlouie Membrere; Physics - Max Crockett; Legal Studies - Mishka Hassan Haneez; Biology - Mishka Hassan Haneez; History - Danae Avgerinou; Health and Human Development - Chlouie Membrere; Physical Education - Mitchell Pentony; Indonesian - Leon Alexander; VCE Vocational Major - Will Higgins, Ethan Peck, Baylee Wood; Music - Molly Dunn; Art - Amanda Jamieson; Snowsports - Estelle O'Neill.

Twenty-three students completed the VCE Vocational Major in 2025.

Principal Timothy Hall invited captains Arthur Gerrans and Astrid Singleton, and vice captains Connor McFadden and Jessica Dolling to reflect on their year.

Astrid spoke of nine schools before joining Mansfield Secondary College five years ago, saying the school community had given her so much and that she was proud of her class of 2025.

Connor quoted Shakespeare — “some are born to greatness” — noting success looks different for everyone.

“You pass through the valley to reach the mountain top — and isn’t the view great?” he said.

“Growing up is hard; we’ve changed and grown to become something braver to face the world.”

The 2026 student leaders were introduced: Amy Les and Marly Kelleher – captains; James Benton and Lara Gould – vice captains.

Due to wet weather, students’ personalised bricks will be laid later to join the names of previous Year 12 students.