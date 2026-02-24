Rain aids battle

Police have launched a formal investigation into the origins of a massive bushfire currently tearing through the rugged terrain surrounding the Mansfield-Woods Point Road, with authorities treating the blaze as suspicious. The fire, which ignited on the night of Thursday 19 February, has already scorched over 1230 hectares of land. While a "welcome" deluge of rain on the weekend has helped fire crews gain the upper hand, the emergency is far from over. Detectives from the Benalla Crime Investigation Unit are currently looking into reports that three separate ignition points were identified by first responders. "While the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, the fire is being treated as suspicious until known otherwise," a police spokesperson said. The fire began near Gaffneys Creek and the A1 Mine last Thursday at approximately 9:44 pm, drawing an immediate response from Merrijig, Jamieson, Woods Point, Mansfield, Booralite, and Goughs Bay CFA brigades. Local crews were able to successfully contain the roadside fire in the early hours of Friday morning with volunteers heading safely back to base around 2.30am. However Forest Fire Management (FFM) and aerial crews continued working throughout the night on the A1 Mine fire ground as the fire took control in the rugged terrain and dense bush. By the weekend, this situation had escalated significantly. Around 200 personnel from FFM, DEECA, and the CFA were deployed to the front lines, supported by 65 vehicles and an aerial fleet. CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan praised the grit of the CFA strike teams who "bunkered down" to protect Woods Point. Crews worked through the night on the Saturday to deploy hose lays and sprinklers across the township ahead of an anticipated impact early Sunday morning. While the fire continues to burn in complex and steep terrain, Mother Nature provided much-needed assistance on Sunday night. Rainfall totals across the shire varied from 30mm to a staggering 90mm. In Woods Point, one resident who chose not to evacuate recorded 19mm in their gauge—a vital contribution to the firefighting effort. Jamieson CFA Captain Steve Garito confirmed on Monday that the threat had been downgraded to a Watch and Act for the A1 mine settlement and areas north of Gaffneys Creek. “The Mansfield-Woods Point Road remains closed from Kevington to Woods Point,” Captain Garito warned. “The fire is not yet under control and it is not safe to return to the area.” Mansfield Shire Council has moved quickly to support the isolated communities. A generator was dispatched to Woods Point today to provide a temporary solution to ongoing power blackouts. Council extended their thanks to the firefighters, from Mansfield Shire and elsewhere in the state, who played their part. Council confirmed work is being undertaken to assess and remove fire-impacted trees, with no news as to when the road will re-open. A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 25 to brief residents on the ongoing recovery and investigation.