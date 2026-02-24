Local care remains the priority amid statewide health funding pressures

As new data highlights the tightening financial squeeze on Victorian healthcare providers, leadership at Mansfield District Hospital (MDH) is moving to reassure the community that patient care remains the absolute priority, despite a challenging fiscal environment across the state. Internal Department of Health data from December 2025 revealed that several rural health services are operating with limited "available cash holdings"—the funds used for immediate operating costs like utilities and invoices. While some smaller services reported zero available cash, Mansfield District Hospital was noted as having $1 million in holdings for that period. While the figures reflect a broader trend of financial strain within the state government’s health budget, Mansfield District Hospital Board Chair Matthew Hoskin emphasised the hospital’s operational integrity remains intact. "In December 2025 our days of available cash at Mansfield District Hospital became very low," Mr. Hoskin said. "This was monitored and carefully managed on a daily basis so that at no time was the care of patients or residents in our organisation compromised." Mr. Hoskin noted that the hospital is not navigating these waters alone, working in tandem with state authorities to maintain stability. "Our team is collaborating closely with Hospitals Victoria to navigate this challenging fiscal period and ensure continuity of care." The data comes at a time when Victoria’s health system is under significant scrutiny. Under the current government, health services faced a combined deficit of more than $1 billion in the 2023-24 financial year. Shadow Minister for Health Georgie Crozier expressed concern over the impact these figures have on rural hubs. "These hospitals have a real impact on the ability to deliver services to their communities and they employ hundreds of people," Ms Crozier said. Furthermore, recent Victorian Agency for Health Information (VAHI) data indicates the elective surgery waitlist grew to over 64,000 patients by the end of 2025, adding further pressure to regional facilities. Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Treasurer Jess Wilson argued that the state’s rising debt—projected to reach $192.6 billion by 2028-29—is directly impacting frontline services. "Victoria’s health system remains on financial life support," Ms Wilson said, pledging that a Liberal and Nationals Government would "sustainably invest in our health system through our essential services guarantee". For Mansfield residents, the message from the MDH Board is that while the balance sheet may require careful navigation, the doors remain open, and the commitment to local health unwavering.