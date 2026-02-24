Mansfield leads state in ambulance response time improvements

Recent data from Ambulance Victoria (AV) has named the Mansfield Local Government Area (LGA) as the most improved region in the state for emergency response times, signaling a significant win for local healthcare access. The latest performance report for the October to December 2025 quarter reveals that Mansfield paramedics attended 50.4 per cent of Code 1 patients (lights and sirens emergencies) within the 15-minute target. This is a sharp increase from 41.1 per cent in the previous quarter, marking the single largest improvement recorded across all of Victoria. Shaving minutes when they matter the most, the efficiency gains mean that the average Code 1 response time in Mansfield has decreased by four minutes and 48 seconds. Hume Regional Director Narelle Capp credited the improvement to "Standards for Safe and Timely Ambulance and Emergency Care," which focus on reducing "clearing times"—the duration between a crew completing a patient handover at the hospital and becoming available for the next call. "Every small improvement – from more efficient hospital handovers to quicker clearing times – adds up to better care for all Victorians," Ms Capp said. While Mansfield took the top spot for improvement, the broader Hume Region also saw positive trends, with Wallan registering a strong increase of 8.9 per cent with 64.2 per cent of Code 1 patients attended to within the target range. Across the Hume Region, average hospital clearing times dropped by more than five minutes over the last year, falling from 29.7 minutes in early 2025 to 24.4 minutes by the end of the year. Despite the record-breaking improvements, AV officials are reminding Mansfield residents to use emergency resources wisely. And whilst the improvement is a cause of celebration, Mansfield still lags behind the state average which sits at 65.1 per cent for Code 1 patients with distance a mitigating factor locally. In addition, approximately one in five calls to Triple Zero (000) statewide currently do not require an emergency ambulance. AV Acting Executive Director Regional Operations Michael Georgiou urged locals to consider alternative pathways for non-life-threatening issues to ensure crews remain available for Mansfield’s most critical cases. Alternatives for non-emergencies include Victorian Virtual Emergency Department (VVED); connecting with doctors via video call; reaching out to Nurse-on-Call which provides 24/7 health advice along with contacting local GPs and pharmacists. "By leaving hospitals faster, we can get to the patients who need our lifesaving care the most," Mr Georgiou said. "Getting the right care at the right time can make a big difference. "In a life-threatening emergency, always call Triple Zero (000) immediately."