A Mansfield home has taken out two major awards for building company Excelcon on behalf of its owners, Colin Whytcross and Sue Crowe.

Described by judges as a modern home blending bold architecture, refined interiors and resort-style outdoor living, the project first won the North Region HIA Award for Spec Home before progressing to claim the Victorian state title in the same category.

The home began as a speculative build by Excelcon before Kate McDougall of McGrath Estate Agents Mansfield introduced Colin and Sue, who became the new owners midway through construction.

“Working with Sue and Colin was a fantastic experience,” Excelcon director Steve Bright said.

“They embraced the process and brought great ideas to the table.

Seeing their joy in the finished home makes these awards even more rewarding.”

The design and construction will now advance to the 2026 HIA Australian Housing Awards on the Gold Coast.

Colin and Sue said they were “very pleased” with the process.

“The work was stellar, the communication was excellent and we couldn’t have been happier with the overall experience,” they said.

“We’re excited to recommend Excelcon’s work to anyone looking to build a custom home in the future.”

Set a short distance from the centre of town, the home sits on a picturesque one-acre block and blends rustic character with contemporary finishes.

Although Excelcon is not Mansfield-based, Mr Bright said working in the district has been a highlight.

“We love building here — the small-town feel, the generous community and the stunning surroundings make it a wonderful place to create homes,” he said.

“We also try to engage local trades and suppliers wherever possible and have always been impressed with the quality of workmanship in Mansfield.”

With family ties to the region spanning more than 50 years, Mr Bright said the recognition felt particularly significant.

This is Excelcon’s second project in Mansfield, following a successful build completed in 2021.

The HIA Victorian judging panel praised the home’s design and craftsmanship, noting its sleek black-and-timber façade, high ceilings, extensive glazing and high-end finishes.

Touches such as the alfresco space and indoor wood fireplace were highlighted as making the home well suited to year-round entertaining.

Judges also commended the quality of workmanship, citing the herringbone flooring, kitchen design and integrated joinery.

They said the builder effectively managed the logistical challenges of working on a semi-remote site to deliver a meticulously crafted home.