Mansfield Little Athletics continues to thrive, 52 years after its beginnings in 1972.

Today, the centre remains a vibrant part of the Mansfield community, welcoming young athletes every Friday afternoon at the Lords Oval from 4.30pm for a fun, inclusive and energetic track and field program.

Recently, the Centre celebrated its annual Coles Round, with athletes proudly dressing in red and enjoying an afternoon filled with athletic events, teamwork and community spirit.

Coles is a major sponsor of Little Athletics and provides vouchers for the club to purchase items and also vouchers for athletes to win.

Little Athletics provides a foundational platform for children to develop fundamental movement skills.

These skills are essential not only in athletics, but across almost every sport.

Running, jumping and throwing form the basis of movement in Australian Rules Football, soccer, rugby, basketball, cricket, hockey, baseball, tennis and many others.

“Our athletes are encouraged and supported in improving their athletic technique, and that often leads to performance gains through more efficient movement, increased strength and improved endurance,” Tamara Watson, President of Mansfield Little Athletics said.

“Well-conditioned athletes perform better, persist longer, seek improvement, enjoy their sport and build healthy lifestyle habits.

"We’re incredibly proud of these outcomes.”

Each week, Mansfield Little Athletics delivers a full track and field program where children compete in their age groups, record their results and strive to achieve new personal bests.

The focus is on participation, progress and fun, which helps athletes build confidence both on and off the field.

As one of the region’s long-standing junior sporting programs, Mansfield Little Athletics continues to uphold its core values of community, development and enjoyment, fostering a supportive environment for young people of all abilities.

To find out more about Mansfield Little Athletics head to www.lavic.com.au