The Mansfield SES (State Emergency Service) reports it has been a busy year in 2025 as the unit gathered earlier this month to recognise the long term commitment of several members.

Throughout the year local SES volunteers have attended 167 requests for assistance and run 53 community engagement activities.

SES unit controller Ros Fauvel said the volunteers have made themselves available to our community 24/7, 365 days of the year.

"They turn out in all weather conditions and in all locations in the Mansfield Shire," Ros said.

"Our community should be proud of their dedication and commitment to helping others in times of need."

On 3 December, the volunteers joined together to celebrate the year and some milestone achievements of members.

Dean O’Hara from SES Hume Region presented Marie Marchetti with her National Medal.

This medal is awarded to members of emergency services that have actively and diligently served 15 or more years.

Marie joined Mansfield SES in 1999 and has actively served our community for many years.

Ken Dwight was awarded his 20 year long service medal.

He was a member of Port Fairy SES for six years and later joined Mansfield SES.

Ken has been part of Mansfield SES for 14 years.

Having just retired as police officer for Woods Point, Ken has devoted much of his life to the local community.

The SES wish him the very best in his retirement.

Peter Lewis and Tom Thoburne were recognised for their years as past unit controllers by being given new epaulettes.

Peter held the office for six years and Tom for eight years.

A huge commitment from each member.

"The Mansfield SES would like to thank our community for supporting our volunteers and recognising their commitment to supporting others when emergencies occur," said Ros.