Delatite B Grade played a one-day match against City Colts B (Wangaratta) at the HP Barr Reserve on 8 November and unfortunately went down to the Colts.

Last Saturday 15 November the B Grade had a Bye.

However, despite their loss the week before they played hard and tried their best.

Best bowler for Delatite was Harry Sessions who took two wickets for 32.

Nick Ferguson was top scorer for Delatite making 45 before being caught out by Colts’ Darcy Sanders (bowled Gus Marek).

Others to score were Fabian Hemantraj (6), Rick Mills (11), ross O’Meara (2) Keaton de Vent (18), Felix O’Meara (8), Harry Sessions (4no) and Nick Taylor (10no).

Delatite’s total was 7/93 off 36 overs.

City Colts scored 3/219 easily out-pacing Delatite.

Although Delatite went down the effort put in by all Delatite players should not be looked over - they played well and the final scores did not reflect the quality of the game.

The falls of the wickets went: 1-14 Fabian Hemantraj, 2-44 Nick Ferguson, 3-48 Mitchell Adams, 4-48 Rick Mills, 5-59 Ross O'Meara, 6-73 Keaton de Vent, 7-82 Felix O'Meara.

At present Delatite B Grade sit second from the bottom of the ladder on 6 points one above Beechworth Wanderers B on 0.

This Saturday Delatite B Grade play Beechworth Wanderers-Stanly B at Lords Reserve, Mansfield commencing at 1.30pm.

Currently Beechworth Wanderers-Stanley B sit only two spots above Delatite so there is hope that our home side can take this match.