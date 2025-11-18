Delatite’s U16s put in a solid effort against a strong Benalla side, highlighted by a composed batting display.

Koby Middleton (12) and Cooper Martin (23*), the two top scorers, helped guide the team to a steady total, with the side losing only three wickets — a clear positive against a well-disciplined Benalla attack.

The bowling and fielding efforts were equally encouraging.

Tayte Goodes impressed in his first game, leading the attack with three wickets.

A big contribution also came from U14 players Noah Heaysman and Billy Briggs, who stepped up superbly to claim a wicket each.

It was a strong all-round showing for the developing Delatite group, with plenty of positives to build on in the coming weeks.