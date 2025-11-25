On 8 November, 12 Mansfield gymnasts attended the invitational competition at Moyhu Gymnastics Club.

With lots of excitement and nerves, the gymnasts were ready to compete.

For most of the gymnasts, this was their first competition.

They’ve been training hard to learn the routines over the last few months.

We had level 1 and level 3 in the first session and level 2s in the second session.

This friendly competition is a good one to start with because once the gymnasts reach level 3, they are required to attend a competition in Melbourne to obtain their level 3 badge.

The gymnasts enjoyed the day and came home with ribbons and a great story to tell their friends and family.

“We had a great day travelling to Moyhu for our gymnastics competition,” said level 3 gymnast Penny Scarborough.

“It was a lot of fun, even if you didn’t win everything.

“It was my first year competing as a level 3 and the only level 3 Mansfield gymnast.

“I was very nervous when I saw all the gymnasts from Moyhu, who had told me they had been doing level 3 for a few years.

“At the end I was very happy with my result. I got two thirds, one for beam and one for floor. It was an amazing experience,” Penny said.

Thanks to the coaches, judges and the families who supported them on the day.

We are looking for more coaches for next year. If you have an interest in gymnastics or would like to learn about coaching, please get in touch with the Mansfield Gymnastics Club.