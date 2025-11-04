Responding to a crucial issue impacting lives both locally and across the state, the Mansfield Rotary Club officially launched its Say No to Domestic and Family Violence campaign on Tuesday, 22 October, at a community dinner at the Delatite Hotel.

State Member for Eildon Cindy McLeish joined Rotary Mansfield President Stephanie Hart at the launch, with civic and community leaders pledging to work together to stamp out domestic and family violence.

The launch drew councillors, police, school leaders, Rotarians, and residents.

Guest speaker Ms McLeish, in her role as Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence, Shadow Minister for Women, and Shadow Minister for the Environment, added her support to the campaign.

Running through the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (25 November–10 December 2025), the campaign focuses on raising awareness, engaging young people in respectful-relationships education, and strengthening Mansfield’s collective response to domestic and family violence.

“Rotary’s mission has always been service above self — and this campaign is about serving our community by saying no to violence and yes to respect,” said Rotary’s Ms Hart.

“Domestic and family violence is not just someone else’s issue.

"It impacts children in our schools, families in our streets, and the wellbeing of our whole town,” she said.

“It’s about starting conversations, giving young people the tools to build healthy relationships, and uniting Mansfield in action,” Ms Hart said.

“Rotary Mansfield believes that even small towns can lead big change.

"Tonight is the beginning of a journey toward a safer, stronger, and more respectful Mansfield.”

Providing a policing perspective, Mansfield Sergeant Aaron Diwell, the local family violence liaison officer, said:

“We still have a way to go, though a lot has changed."

"The formal definition under the Family Violence Protection Act covers any behaviour that directly or indirectly controls or exposes someone to violence.

"That’s a broad definition, covering spouses, intimate partners, siblings and in-laws,” Sgt Diwell explained.

“In the past 12 months Victoria Police attended around 170,000 family-violence incidents and arrested an average of 80 perpetrators per day.

"In Mansfield, police attend an incident roughly every five to six days, most commonly involving violence against women and children.”

"Within Victoria Police there are 29 dedicated family violence units with 215 detectives, and part of the Benalla cohort are fully qualified and skilled in this area."

He outlined the procedures that officers follow when handling reported cases and subsequent actions.

“The community contact plays a big part in reporting family violence,” he said.

Ms McLeish said despite a royal commission 10 years ago, things had not improved.

“We still need to do more to tackle family violence as the stats are not heading in the right direction,” she said.

“Violence against women is too high and more needs to be done in the prevention space.

Raising awareness, educating the community, showing respect and leading by example is where real change begins,” said Ms McLeish.

“We all have a role in tackling family violence, and it is initiatives like this one in Mansfield that inspire change from the ground up.

"It is a credit to the Rotary Club and the community for driving real change in this area – the change that they want to see.”

Upcoming activities during the 16 Days of Activism include:

Community Walk & Free BBQ – Friday 28 November, 5 pm on the High St median strip (“Say No to Domestic and Family Violence – Respect in Every Step”).

Wear Purple Fridays – 28 November and 5 December, with local business involvement.

Rotary & White Ribbon Fundraising – 20, 21, 22, 25 & 29 November in High St.

“Left Write Hook: The Documentary” Screening – Tuesday 9 December, Mansfield Armchair Cinema.

Mansfield Police Memorial Lit Purple – 25 November – 10 December.

“The purple we’ll see throughout this campaign is more than a colour — it’s a symbol of hope, of courage, and of our community’s commitment to stand against family violence,” said Ms Hart.