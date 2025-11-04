Jamieson is topping the bill when it’s Melbourne Cup weekend.

Visitors and local homeowners, holiday accommodation, caravan parks and hotel accommodation were well attended.

The activities with fine weather had walkers and adventure bike riders enjoying the challenges.

The entertainment commenced with Trick and Treat for Halloween.

Young family members dressed for the occasion were driven from Jamieson to Mansfield to ‘trick and treat’.

They enjoyed the spooky excitement and the treats.

On Friday, October 31 evening, four Jamieson CFA members drove in the Jamieson tanker to take part in the Mansfield Torchlight Parade, all enjoying the twilight occasion and community spirit.

Next morning, Saturday, November 1, two members of the Jamieson Brigade attended and assisted the Mansfield CFA team on their CFA Open Day.

The crowds enjoyed the open displays and the information on fire safety in the home and on the property, encouraging homeowners to be aware and vigilant before and during the fire season.

Also, the Jamieson CFA members will carry out entrapment drills on Wednesday at 5:00 PM, Saturday at 9:00 AM (not Saturday, November 8) and Sunday at 9:00 AM.

Every firefighting member is required to attend these drills in preparation for the fire season.

Local residents have seen the Jamieson tanker running through town over the last few weeks, carrying out the required driver training drill.

Recently, Jamieson senior primary school students with Principal Sonja Kalbitzer and parent Ben Bolwell went on a riding camp at Watson’s Trail Rides Experience.

It was the primary school’s overnight riding camp — two days and one overnight camping experience with the horses.

The students enjoyed the amazing affinity the horses showed with their young riders, the magnificent scenery and sheer joy of riding through such an incredible historic area.

The Jamieson Line Dancers gathered in Mansfield on Saturday morning and joined the Mansfield Grand Parade.

The dancers train and encourage new members to join the Monday afternoon classes in the Jamieson Memorial Hall.

On Saturday, the dancers line-danced their team the whole of the parade course.

When there was a stoppage, the dancers danced on the spot.

They were applauded by the crowd flanking the parade.

A very talented and fit group.

The Jamieson Potters held a stall in the Mansfield Cup weekend market.

The potters were delighted and the sales were brisk, with beautiful pieces becoming home treasures.

The standard of ceramics was outstanding, from decorative pieces to amazing home dining sets.

Bowls, dishes and plates and fabulous decorative sculptures, from tiny animals to larger pieces to put on display — all created in Jamieson.

New Jamieson puppy Ponty was a hit with purchasing clients and the passing crowd — nothing like a puppy to bring the crowds.

Sunday morning, the Rev. Allen Jarrad and his wife Joan came to Jamieson, where Rev. Allen conducted the Eucharist Service at St Peter’s Anglican Church.

There was a good number of local and visiting attendees at the service.

The group later lunched at the local café, The Dipsy Trout, enjoying the local hospitality and delightful meal.

A number of Cup Day parties have been organised as the big day approached.

The local hotels are planning fun times — the Courthouse Hotel with the annual Calcutta on Monday evening.

Many private parties on Cup Day with the hotels also trading.

Oaks Day, Ladies Day, on Thursday, November 6, at the Jamieson Brewery and Grill, will commence at 12:00 noon.

It is a traditional day of fun and fashion, with the ladies dressing for the occasion with some lovely head attire.

A bus will pick up the ladies at the Post Office and deliver them back at the end of the celebrations.

The Remembrance Day Service on November 11 will be held at Matthews Reserve in Jamieson, gathering at 10:45 AM.

The remembrance program has the Jamieson Primary School students performing the wreath laying.

Local MP Cindy McLeish’s wreath was laid by students Parker Dawson-Firth and Jackson Saggers-Valente.

The Craft Group wreath was laid by Nina Bolwell and Mahalia Quilty.

The Pledge of Remembrance was delivered by the senior students.

The service honours the students from Jamieson Primary School who attended war and are registered on the honour board at the school and on the memorial at Matthews Reserve.