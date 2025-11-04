The Mansfield Men’s Shed proved to be a popular community hub recently when it opened its door to visitors during an open day which attracted a good turnout.

President Chris Rath said members were pleased with the interest shown in the activities at the shed in Erril St and a chance to attract new members.

“Six weeks ago, we did a trial run to open the shed on Sundays to allow those men who work during the week to come in,” said Chris.

“Since opening on Sunday we have half a dozen new younger members and some of the older members are coming in as well to work on community projects or their own,” he said.

One such new member is Tim Turner who is benefiting from the knowledge of member and skilled blacksmith Doug Tarrant.

“Blacksmithing is an interesting thing and you don’t get that many opportunities to see it,” said Tim who was busy honing his skills on the forge at the open day.

The shed which opened in 2005 operates from 10am to 3pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and now Sunday.

Member and former president Bill Copley said this was the fifth open day and the shed has become much more professional, and donations received are now a much better quality.

He also believed the group’s presence on Facebook is giving the Mansfield Men’s Shed a lot more recognition in the community.

According to Chris there are 65 members with 20 associates which includes the two women’s quilting and craft groups who have their own space on site.

The High Country Quilters were busy preparing for their charity fundraising quilt show was held in the Anglican church in conjunction with St John’s cup weekend Devonshire teas and book sales on the Saturday morning.

The ladies were happy to also share their knowledge with men and women during the open day.