Radio Mansfield marked a major milestone on Saturday, October 25, celebrating its 30th anniversary with a dinner at the Delatite Hotel.

The evening was filled with stories from the station’s early days and reflections on its future direction.

Distinguished guests included Member for Eildon Cindy McLeish MP, Mansfield Shire CEO Kirsten Alexander, Dr Will Twycross (Radio Mansfield Public Fund), Peter Weeks (President, Radio Murrindindi UGFM), Al Rozefski, Graeme McClelland, Anne Arbuthnot and Geoffrey Riddell — all of whom have played key roles in the station’s long history as founders, presidents, presenters and supporters.

Certificates of Recognition were presented to current presenters Mark Bettany, Vicki Cripps, Linda Tiberi, Marg Seeber, Ian Todd, Mitch Clarke, Val Wedlock, Laurel Lawrie, Roger Nolan, Emily Reynolds and David Octigan.

Two new Life Memberships were awarded to Lynn Holland and Tony Cox for their many years of tireless service to the station as presenters and members of the Committee of Management.

A Certificate of Recognition was also presented to Peter Weeks, President of Radio Murrindindi UGFM, for his 30 years of generous advice and support to Radio Mansfield since its establishment.

The night’s most significant honour went to long-standing presenter and technician Keith Rogers, who was recognised for his appointment to the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) 2025 Community Broadcasting Honour Roll.

The CBAA Honour Roll, established in 2024, recognises individuals who have dedicated more than fifteen years to a single community radio station, demonstrating lasting commitment and impact.

Rogers was officially inducted at the CBAA Conference Dinner in Hobart, a recognition that Radio Mansfield described as a “huge honour” and a fitting tribute to his lifetime of contribution.

The celebrations also featured a 30th anniversary cake, created and donated by April Curry.

Committee of Management members Dallas Daniel and Judy Thoburne presented the cake to guests on the night.

The evening marked three decades of community broadcasting in Mansfield — a proud milestone for one of the region’s most enduring volunteer-run organisations.