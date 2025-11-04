Halloween to many is an insignificant day, but for one resident it means lots – lots of fun, lots of activity and lots of lollies and kids.

Brendan Chisholm of Amy Court has, for the past five years, decorated his front yard, and sometimes his house and back garden, into a Halloween party.

“I just love it,” Brendan said last week as he prepared for the onslaught of children and adults to his themed front garden.

“It is not as grand this year as I only had three weeks to create it all, but I am happy with what I have achieved."

Brendan’s front yard looks like a medieval cemetery with hay effigies strewn around the lawn.

“This year I have ‘killed off’ the demon which has featured in the last three years’ gardens – it was time to be rid of him, so he now stands at the top of the hay burning stack – never to be seen again,” Brendan joked.

“My daughter Snow and I just love doing all this, it is so much fun for us; we take weeks to prepare.”

Brendan and Snow spent nights bagging some 300 lolly bags, using up more than 2500 sweets to give out to the children.

“And the adults have been able to sit around, have a drink on us as well, and enjoy the ‘party’,” he said.

Brendan’s front garden was open on Friday afternoon from 2pm onwards, and he ‘closed down’ the display around 6pm.

“I had to get permission to close the entrance to the court for the safety of the residents and the kids,” Brendan said.

“But in the past we have had cars parked as far away as Highton Lane – so we have to be prepared.”

Brendan said he will continue to celebrate Halloween for as long as he can and changes his themes each year.

“At the end of the day I usually get rid of a lot of items used and start again for the next year,” he said.

“One year I had blood dripping down the driveway as part of the display but then it rained and it washed away,” he said, laughing.

“Another year I had a giant spider eating demons and had cobwebs all over the house.

“But this year, because of time constraints, I had to keep it simple, but it still works and people have had fun."