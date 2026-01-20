Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Maindample on the evening of Monday 12 January.

The Mansfield Highway Patrol were called to the vicinity of Maroondah Highway and Midland Link Highway around 9.10pm following reports a car had left the road and collided with an embankment.

The driver of the vehicle is yet to be formally identified.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has footage or any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

The crash on the intersection of Midland Hwy and Dead Horse Lane, Mansfield on 12 January at 8.37am was also attended by Mansfield Highway Patrol and the carriage of that investigation is with us according to the officer in charge Sgt Paul Barker.

"A 27-year-old Mansfield woman has been issued a penalty notice for careless driving for failing to give way when crossing the intersection," said Sgt Barker.

"A 22-year-old female driver also from Mansfield of the other car received minor injuries and was taken to hospital for observations.

"Mansfield HWP will continue to work with local council and VicRoads on recommendations for improved signage at the intersection that has now seen a significant number of collisions," said Sgt Barker.