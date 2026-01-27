Weekend incidents keep emergency services busy

Tolmie crash under investigation Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash in Tolmie that has left a teenager with critical injuries. Police were called to the Mansfield–Whitfield Road, between Sawpit Gully Road and Spring Creek Road, shortly before 3.00am on Saturday, 24 January. Police said the vehicle was travelling north when it struck a tree, causing significant damage. The passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Mansfield, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be cut free before being airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver, a 21-year-old man from Merton, was also trapped and was cut free from the Ford sedan before being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. Police said investigators are examining whether another vehicle may have been involved. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report online. Barwite collision earlier in the week In a separate incident earlier in the week, Mansfield Police attended a two-vehicle head-on collision on Mansfield–Whitfield Road at Barwite on Sunday, 19 January. Police said there was one occupant in each vehicle. One driver was trapped and had to be cut free by the SES before being airlifted to Melbourne with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was transported to hospital by road and was not injured. Increased patrols across Delatite Arm Reserve Police, in partnership with DEECA, Forest Fire Management Victoria and Parks Victoria, conducted an operation in the Delatite Arm Reserve over the weekend. Police said the operation focused on patrolling campsites and providing education and enforcement around fire safety, given hot weather conditions and elevated fire danger. Water Police also conducted patrols on Lake Eildon. Traffic management points remain in place Traffic management points remained in place on the Maroondah Highway between Yea and Bonnie Doon until Tuesday, pending further assessment. Police said decisions regarding the placement, category and duration of traffic management points are made by the incident controller from fire agencies operating from the Seymour Incident Control Centre, not by police. Emergency Management Victoria, the Department of Transport and Planning, Victoria Police and Mansfield Shire Council have issued public messaging advising visitors that access to Mansfield via Yea and the Maroondah Highway is restricted. Variable message signs were placed at Coldstream, Healesville and in both directions on the Hume Freeway, advising motorists that Mansfield remains accessible via Benalla. Mac’s Cove fire investigation ongoing Investigations are continuing into a fire at Mac’s Cove on Saturday. Fire agencies said the fire started in a caravan before spreading to a boat and shed. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to a nearby home.