AusNet working with fire-affected communities

At the height of this month’s emergency, around 3,400 bushfire-affected homes, farms and businesses across the AusNet network were without power. Most customers in Mansfield Shire have since had supply restored, with the exception of some properties directly impacted by fire in outlying areas. The authority responsible for power delivery infrastructure across the state said ongoing active fires had prevented access to some parts of the network, making recovery efforts difficult. “We will continue to work with emergency agencies to gain safe access to areas where the fire has passed through so that we can assess damage to power infrastructure and repair or rebuild the network,” an AusNet spokesperson said. “With the scale and widespread nature of the fires, the rebuild may still take some time to complete.” AusNet has established a dedicated Bushfire Support Line for affected customers on 1300 561 171. Residents are encouraged to contact AusNet as they gain access to their properties or if they have questions about their power supply. Recognising the significant impact disasters have on communities, AusNet’s Emergency Management Mobile Assistance Vehicles (EMMAs), established more than two years ago, have been visiting fire-affected areas, including Mansfield. One of the vehicles, nicknamed Larry, visited the Mansfield Emergency Relief Centre, staffed by major customer and community engagement officers Tex Linder and Heath Martin. Tex, from Melbourne’s outer suburbs, recalled the major storms of February 2024 which left hundreds of thousands of customers without power. “There were a lot of learnings out of that,” he said. “If you don’t know, you can’t plan.” Based in Wodonga, Heath is familiar with Mansfield, having grown up locally and with family members still living in the district. The Mansfield football ground opposite the relief centre served as a reminder of where he once played with the local side. Heath said communication and connection were critical during emergencies in rural communities, which was a key reason the EMMA vehicles were developed. Tex and Heath were on hand at the relief centre to provide information on power-related issues and support to residents as they returned to their properties. As people regain access to their homes and farms, safety around damaged power connections and insurance considerations remain important issues. The EMMA vehicle is fitted with the capacity to charge up to 30 mobile phones at once and provides satellite internet access when traditional networks are unavailable. It also includes a large television for incident updates, along with chairs, tables, blankets, and tea and coffee facilities. Tex joked the team could only offer Blend 43 instant coffee but said it was all part of supporting communities during emergencies. The vehicles are deployed to areas affected by large-scale unplanned outages, with locations determined in consultation with local government. Each vehicle is named, and Larry was due to head to the Longwood and Ruffy communities once it was safe to access those areas. Heath and Tex acknowledged prolonged power outages were frustrating, but said AusNet had invested in new technology to reduce bushfire risk. The mitigation system, known as Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiters (REFCLs), has been rolled out across 22 high bushfire-risk areas, including Mansfield, as part of the Victorian Government’s Powerline Bushfire Safety Program. The REFCL system operates like a large safety switch by limiting the energy released when an earth fault occurs. This can happen when a powerline falls to the ground, tree branches contact a line, or wildlife comes into contact with infrastructure. On Total Fire Ban days, the system is set to its most sensitive setting, which can result in longer outages while faults are detected and rectified. During fire bans, AusNet crews must physically patrol the entire powerline before power can be safely restored. Customers can continue to report faults by calling 13 17 99. Residents are urged to stay well clear of damaged infrastructure or fallen powerlines for their own safety. AusNet linesmen have been working across the state in recent weeks and were sighted throughout Mansfield Shire, including in areas such as Piries and Boorolite. For more information, visit ausnetservices.com.au.