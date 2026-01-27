High Country warned as fire risk remains elevated

Residents of the High Country are again being reminded of the elevated bushfire risk that comes with summer. Milton Taylor, Captain of the Tolmie and District Brigade, said many residents still did not appreciate how quickly fires can move on a hot, windy day. “Obviously the recent fire that started in Longwood and ran all the way to Merton and Alexandra in the space of just two to three days is a wake-up call, particularly after the last few years of relatively mild summers,” Captain Taylor said. “Fires on bad days — hot, windy conditions with low humidity — travel extremely fast.” “You cannot expect to outrun one on foot, or even in your car.” “My crew was present in Ruffy with Mansfield Group on the Thursday when it blasted through their community, and I don’t think any of us have ever experienced anything like it.” “Roads became immediately impassable within minutes due to burning trees and branches falling across them.” “The Longwood fire was predominantly a fast-moving grass fire, which is extremely dangerous if you are caught out in the open.” “However, the country around Tolmie and the surrounding hills is largely bushland and forest, with a mix of open paddocks.” “This creates the potential for a far more intense fire, with extreme radiant heat, ember storms and long-distance spot fires.” “Summer still has a long way to run, and more hot weather is on the way.” “We are very concerned that many members of our community have underprepared properties, or are unclear about how to make the crucial decision between leaving early or staying to defend.” “We need to be very clear that in hill country there are many properties that lack sufficient defendable space around homes, and are therefore very unlikely to withstand the impact of a fully developed bushfire.” “Even with a well-prepared property, sheltering at home during an approaching firestorm offers no guarantee of survival.” “Our greatest fear is people becoming trapped on the road in cars, in conditions of poor visibility, fallen trees and an advancing fire front.” “In these circumstances, the risk to life is extreme.” “We have decided to hold another community information session on Sunday, February 1, at 2pm at the Tolmie Hall.” “This session is specifically intended for residents of Tolmie, Barwite, Archerton and Bridge Creek.” “During the session, we will discuss the lessons we learned first-hand from the Longwood fire, including what we observed around farm properties during and after the fire front passed through.”