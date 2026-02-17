Campfire breaches stretch emergency services

A surge in illegal campfires on Extreme and Total Fire Ban days this summer has stretched local emergency service resources. Jamieson CFA attended several campfire sites over the Australia Day weekend, including up to four call-outs at Skipworth Camping Reserve and Gallows Gorge Track. Bridge Creek residents also reported a campfire that weekend at Blue Range campground. However, with CFA and police tied up at other incidents, locals extinguished the fire themselves and reported it later. An earlier campfire was attended by CFA and police at Lake Nillahcootie. With extreme weather conditions forecast across summer, local police, CFA and Parks Victoria launched a joint education campaign, increasing patrols around campsites. Acting Senior Sergeant Geoff Hutchison, of Mansfield Police, said officers had distributed pamphlets outlining campfire safety rules — though the information was sometimes being ignored. He described one site where CFA attended a recently extinguished campfire as campers were preparing to leave. “The campers said they did not know the rules and were not aware of the dangers, despite being delivered pamphlets the previous day,” ASS Hutchison said. After the campers left, the remains of the fire were searched and a partly burnt education pamphlet was found. “People are not bothering to read the pamphlets given to them — in this case only the day before,” he said. Jamieson police officer George Crawford has been involved in the campaign, working to educate campers on the ‘do’s and don’ts’ of campfires. Parks Victoria has been distributing pamphlets in several languages, and signage at campgrounds is also multilingual. “We are trying to drive the message home about the dangers of campfires; in particular if a campfire gets away it could cause huge bushfires,” ASS Hutchison said. “Police and Parks Victoria can issue fines for those not doing the right thing. “But in some circumstances we will pursue penalties and charges if orders are disobeyed.” Penalties for lighting campfires on Total Fire Ban days are significant. Those who breach campfire regulations on public land face a maximum penalty of $19,759 if prosecuted in court. The maximum penalty for lighting or maintaining a fire during a Total Fire Ban day is $47,421.60 and/or two years’ imprisonment. In the lead-up to the long weekend, while bushfires were still burning across Victoria, Forest Fire Management Victoria Chief Fire Officer Chris Hardman urged caution. “Even if a Total Fire Ban has not been declared, we encourage campers to consider the need for a campfire on hot or windy days,” Mr Hardman said. “If you are building a campfire, make sure you know how to build a safe one, don’t leave it unattended — put it out with water. “If the ashes are cool to touch — it's safe to leave.” The Conservation Regulator, Parks Victoria and Forest Fire Management Victoria will continue patrols across parks and forests. A total of 257 unattended campfires and barbecues have been detected on public land so far this financial year. Anyone who notices an unattended campfire on a Total Fire Ban day can report it to DEECA on 136 186 or call 000 to report a bushfire.