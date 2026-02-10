Barwite grass fire quickly brought under control

A grass fire in the Barwite area on Sunday afternoon prompted a Watch and Act warning as the fire spread quickly in dry conditions. Local CFA brigades responded, supported by aircraft, with the fire brought under control within a couple of hours. Crews remained on scene to patrol and black out the fire edge. Images from the incident showed CFA tankers working along burnt paddocks and aircraft operating overhead during the response. Community reaction online was supportive, with residents thanking firefighters for the quick response and noting how rapidly the fire developed despite relatively calm conditions. While a light fall of rain later in the evening provided some relief, authorities have reiterated that fire conditions remain, with dry fuels continuing across the district. At time of print, the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.