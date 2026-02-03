CFA saves homes in Macs Cove fire

A fire which burnt a car, boat and caravan, a shed and part of a neighbouring shed housing a commercial kitchen has been deemed non-suspicious at this stage. The Macs Cove fire broke out at around 3.15pm on Saturday, 24 January, and was attended by CFA crews from Jamieson, Mansfield, Booroolite, Merrijig and Goughs Bay. Acting Senior Sergeant Geoff Hutchison of Mansfield Police said he was awaiting a report from the attending fire investigator, however unless suspicious circumstances come to light, the investigation will remain with the fire investigator. Two homes were saved by fast-acting firefighters; however, one shed was completely destroyed and extensive damage was caused to a neighbouring shed housing a local business. Delatite Special Occasions, owned and operated by April Currie and her husband John, runs a commercial biscuits and sweet treats business from the registered kitchen. Some equipment within the kitchen was destroyed, along with extensive smoke and water damage to remaining equipment and stock. The estimated value of the contents of the kitchen — including equipment, packaging and food supplies — is $45,000, plus damage to the building itself estimated at more than $40,000. Business interruption is expected to be at least three months, but until insurance valuers attend the site the full extent of lost income remains unknown. April has operated her specialty biscuits and puddings for many years and is well known through farmers markets, bush markets across the region and online sales. April said she has now lost her Easter trade, only nine weeks away, along with catering for a wedding, which she has had to cancel. The plan is to rebuild, but April is now seeking a temporary kitchen to allow the business to resume operations. April described how the incident began. “We were sitting in our lounge room when we heard a ‘pop’,” she said. “John and I ran out the back door, wondering whether the people next door were burning off, when we saw flames, then saw the next-door caravan erupt into flames — it just went whoosh.” April and John were first on scene, using garden hoses, before neighbours joined in with slip-ons using a variety of hoses. “Paul Diamond, a Booroolite CFA member, was first of the responders to arrive and he was amazing,” April said. “I could hear him on the radio calling for backup — ‘we need lots, this is big’,” she recalled. When the neighbouring shed could not be saved, firefighters focused on April’s shed. April praised the CFA, saying firefighters identified and removed a hotspot inside her kitchen — a box that was already alight — which saved the rest of the shed. She also praised neighbours who assisted in the response. “Without this fast response, more damage would have occurred, including to two houses, which were both saved,” she said. It took several hours before April and John were allowed back into their house, with CFA brigades remaining on site for about three and a half hours. Damage to the commercial kitchen included the roof, external cladding, solar panels and some equipment. April thanked neighbours who assisted, the Booroolite CFA who arrived within about 10 minutes, all CFA brigades and members who attended, as well as police. “Also, a special thank you to Mansfield Shire’s Environmental Health Team, who assisted with advice on what equipment could be kept and what had to be replaced, and for visiting within three days of the fire,” she said. April said having a bushfire survival plan in place due to the extreme heat conditions made a critical difference, with hoses already laid out and connected around the property. “Watch this space, as Delatite Special Occasions will be back as soon as facilities are available,” April said.