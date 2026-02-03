Reckless fire behaviour mars Australia Day weekend in Jamieson

While most visitors to the Jamieson area enjoyed a peaceful Australia Day long weekend, a "selfish and stupid" minority has drawn the ire of local residents, police, and fire authorities after a string of dangerous incidents involving illegal fireworks and unattended campfires. For local resident Russ Bate, the reality of the risk hit home on the Sunday morning. While walking near his property on The Sideling, Mr Bate discovered spent firework canister shells—a find he described as deeply disappointing given the community’s proximity to significant bushland and the Total Fire Ban (TFB) rating. "Neighbours here look out for each other - it’s a strong community,” Mr Bate said. "To see this kind of reckless behaviour with no consideration for the safety of others or the environment, is incredibly frustrating.” While road blocks and ongoing regional fires posed challenges, visitation remained high for the Jamieson area with Leading Senior Constable George Crawford of Jamieson Police praising the behaviour of the majority over the break. "I also want to take the opportunity to thanks the amazing community we have have here for looking after each other during the heightened risk of fires, and the great work they generally do looking after everyone who visits the area," he said “With our Emergency Services and volunteers still aiding neighbouring areas, it was great to see that majority of campers and visitors in the area doing the right thing, with a very small minority of persons not adhering to the Total Fire Ban days." Reaffirming Mr Bate's concerns, the Leading Senior Constable said there had also been evidence of fireworks use over the long weekend. "Despite not only being illegal, this behaviour is highly stupid given the current weather conditions and the local environment,” LSCnst Crawford said. “Police are encouraging all residents and visitors to the area to report any unauthorised fire activity and risky behaviour like fireworks. “The majority of people carry mobile phones these days, a photo and a phone call to triple zero as it is happening has never been so accessible. “Immediate action could prevent a fire from devasting consequences." He also noted that alcohol played a role in some of the weekend's poor decision-making, reporting that one young male was hospitalised with head injuries following a "very avoidable" vehicle incident. The Jamieson Country Fire Authority (CFA) has reported reaching a breaking point. Brigade members, already exhausted after eight days of strike team deployment and standby duty, were forced to attend and extinguish four separate illegal campfires over the long weekend—two of which were reported around midnight on Total Fire Ban (TFB) days. Steve Garito, Jamieson CFA Captain, didn't mince words regarding the call-outs. “I’m calling it out for what it is," Captain Garito said. "Be it stupidity, selfishness, ignorance, or arrogance (or a combination of the four), each time we are called to an illegal fire, it ties up vital resources and wakes up the local residents.” Prior to Christmas, New Years and Australia Day, the local CFA and Jamieson Police conducted site visits to campgrounds to educate campers. DEECA and Forest Fire Management Victoria were also out and about visiting campgrounds. Despite these efforts, Captain Garito described the number of poor campfire and barbeque practices found as "beyond belief". From Running Creek to Granny's Flat and Knockwood, authorities observed hazardous practices including campfires lit on TFB days and on grassy areas rather than designated pits. Fires surrounded by flammable bark, leaves, and mulch; tents pitched less than 1.5 metres from active flames; and unattended fires and campfires left alight after campers departed all generated concern from authorities. Gas barbeques being operated inside trailers or 4WD tubs filled with flammable gear also drew warnings. Authorities noted that as the demographic of visitors to the High Country diversifies, there appears to be a gap in awareness regarding Australian fire restrictions. Statistics from the CFA suggest that a lack of familiarity with "Total Fire Ban" protocols can lead to accidental non-compliance. To combat this, the Jamieson Fire Brigade is taking a proactive approach by sourcing "Can I, Can’t I?" safety leaflets in multiple languages, including Arabic, Cantonese, Hindi, Malay, Punjabi, Urdu, and Vietnamese. “The majority of campers do the right thing,” Captain Garito said. “But as we see more people enjoying the sites, we notice some are unaware of the ratings and restrictions. "We are hoping community leaders can help educate others on the unique risks of the Australian landscape.”