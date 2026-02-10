Weekend of tragedy

As the country's drowning toll continues to hit alarming highs, it has been a tragic couple of days on our local waterways. Police are preparing reports for the coroner following the deaths of two men in separate incidents over the weekend. On Saturday, as the mercury hovered between 33 and 34 degrees, emergency services were called to Lake Nillahcootie around 1:45 PM. Reports indicated a man had been pulled from the water unresponsive. CPR was performed on the man, who is yet to be identified, but sadly he could not be revived. Emergency services were called out again at 2:30 PM on Sunday afternoon to Lake Eildon. Responding to reports that two men had entered the water in the vicinity of Jerusalem Track and disappeared from view, a search was conducted. One of the men was located and given CPR on the shore, before being transferred to hospital in a serious condition. The other man was located a short time later but unfortunately could not be revived. The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.